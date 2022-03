BFFs

“We just had this beautiful moment there on the carpet, like, ‘Check us out, ’cause this is a cool thing,” Jamie Dornan told E! News of seeing Andrew Garfield. ”But we’ve known each other 17 years, you know, and there’s times where we weren’t working that much and it wasn’t happening for us, so to be able to share the whole last few months with him has been a beautiful thing.”