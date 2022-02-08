Andrew Garfield

“Never in my wildest dreams did I believe I would be given the chance to honor Jonathan Larson and his legacy of revolutionary art and community healing through this heart-filled movie tick, tick,…BOOM!” the lead actor nominee said. “By bestowing this recognition upon me, you honor our genius director Lin-Manuel Miranda, our producers Julie Larson, Julie Oh and Celia Costas, the entire cast and crew, and everyone at Imagine and Netflix. We are a true family to our core. To be among 26 leading male performances to be nominated for an Oscar for their work in a musical, and to be initiated into that group with the likes of Bing Crosby, Roy Scheider, Gene Kelly and James Cagney, I am deeply humbled. All I long for is to tell stories that remind us of how to live. Jonathan’s story offers us a treasure map. Thank you for keeping his song reverberating through our universe. Love Andrew.”