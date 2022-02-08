Jessica Chastain

“This morning felt like a dream. As Tammy Faye would say, WE’RE BLEST!!!” the Eyes of Tammy Faye star said in a statement. “To be acknowledged by The Academy amongst all of the other incredible actresses that were nominated this year feels surreal. I am incredibly honored to have been recognized along with our brilliant makeup and hair team. This project holds such a special place in my heart. Tammy Faye, thank you for sharing your love with the world, I am so excited to celebrate the amazing person you are with a new generation. THANK YOU to everyone who helped bring her story to life and to The Academy for acknowledging my role as Tammy Faye. I am over the moon!”