Top 5

Stories

Oscars

Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and More React to Nominations

By
Kenneth Branagh Oscars 2022 React to Nominations
 Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
15
14 / 15
podcast

Kenneth Branagh

“It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards. Today, I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents – how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honor – as am I,” the director said in a statement to Us. “Given a story as personal as this one, it’s a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film. I thank Academy voters for their incredible and generous recognition. We are honored to be among the other extraordinary nominees in a remarkable year for films, and I salute the superb cast and crew of Belfast for their exceptional talent, comradeship and kindness.”

Back to top