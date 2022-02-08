Kirsten Dunst

“To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience. For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams,” the Best Support Actress nominee told Us in a statement. “Congratulations to Jane, Benedict, Kodi and Jesse on their nominations and the entire cast and crew of The Power of the Dog. Working on this film was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose’s story to life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work and for putting me amongst such a remarkable group of actresses.”