Lin-Manuel Miranda

“So many times I happy screamed for friends this morning (Questlove! Ariana DeBose! Paul Tazewell! And more!) but I woke up all of Washington Heights for Germaine Franco and Andrew Garfield and our tick, tick … BOOM! editors Myron Kerstein and Andy Weisblum,” the musician, who is nominated for Best Original Song, said. “Grateful beyond belief to the music branch and to the Academy for recognizing our work on Encanto. Germaine is such a singular talent and I’m so proud to work alongside her. And ‘Dos Oruguitas’ is a very special song to both our movie and my family–thank you so much.”