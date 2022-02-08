Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger

“On behalf of our entire production, we are honored that the Academy has recognized our film,” the producing team said. “Filmmaking is, by nature, a collaborative experience and we learned first-hand that musicals require a special kind of team effort. We share today’s excitement with the families and estates of West Side Story’s creators; our fellow nominees; our incredible screenwriter Tony Kushner; our much-missed friend and cheerleader, Stephen Sondheim; and fans all over the world who celebrate West Side Story’s singular music and timeless story of intolerance, love and, ultimately, hope.“