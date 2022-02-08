Top 5

Stories

Oscars

Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and More React to Nominations

By
Kristie Macosko Krieger and Steven Spielberg Oscars 2022 React to Nominations
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
15
5 / 15
podcast

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger

“On behalf of our entire production, we are honored that the Academy has recognized our film,” the producing team said. “Filmmaking is, by nature, a collaborative experience and we learned first-hand that musicals require a special kind of team effort. We share today’s excitement with the families and estates of West Side Story’s creators; our fellow nominees; our incredible screenwriter Tony Kushner; our much-missed friend and cheerleader, Stephen Sondheim; and fans all over the world who celebrate West Side Story’s singular music and timeless story of intolerance, love and, ultimately, hope.“

Back to top