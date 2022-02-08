Zach Baylin

“Thank you to the Academy!!! I’m so unbelievably proud and humbled to be nominated beside such an amazing group of writers,” the King Richard screenplay writer said in a statement. “This film was an incredibly collaborative effort and I’m honored to share this moment with Will, Aunjanue, Pam, Demi, Saniyya, Jon, Tony, and the whole cast. Rei, you made a beautiful film and we are all standing on your shoulders. I can never thank Isha and the Williams family enough for allowing me to be a small part of their story and to Tim, Trevor, WB and all the producers who put this film on their back and willed it onto the screen, thank you! Hope you are as proud this morning as I am!!! Thank you thank you thank you!!”