Even More Presenters Added

Four days before the ceremony, the Academy announced yet another slate of presenters, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons. Venus and Serena Williams, who executive produced Best Picture nominee King Richard based on their father’s life, will also take the stage on Oscars night to help hand out trophies. West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler, who previously claimed in an Instagram comment that she hadn’t been invited to the event despite the movie’s seven nominations, was also added to the list.