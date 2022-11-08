How Will the Oscars Move on From the Slap?

Despite the drama that ensued during the 2022 ceremony, ABC was pleased with the broadcast. “My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show,” Erwich told Deadline in May 2022. “Obviously there was a lot of controversy, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program. Even before that very unfortunate moment, the show started off up year over year, and we came back in a big way.”

At the time, the network’s president of entertainment hinted that the 2023 Oscars will be “even better,” adding: “There’s always things to learn.”