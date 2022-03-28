Hugh Jackman’s Opening Number

Following the recession of 2008, Jackman hosted the 2009 Oscars. “Everything is being downsized because of the recession,” he explained. “Due to cutbacks, the Academy said they didn’t have enough money for an opening number. You know what, I’m going to do one anyway!” He then broke into a musical tribute to the Best Picture nominees with homemade props. When Anne Hathaway jumped in for a dance number, it solidified one of the most painful performances in Oscars history.