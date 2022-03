Heath Ledger’s Posthumous Win

In 2009, a year after he died from an accidental prescription drug overdose, Ledger won the Best Supporting Actor award for playing the Joker in The Dark Knight. It was only the second posthumous Oscar to be handed out. “This award tonight would have validated Heath’s quiet determination to be truly accepted by you all here, his peers within an industry he so loved,” Ledger’s father, Kim Ledger, said during the family’s acceptance speech.