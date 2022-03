Marlon Brando Bails

Typically, accepting an Oscar is an offer stars can’t refuse, but in 1973, Brando boycotted the Academy Awards when he won Best Actor for The Godfather. He sent Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather in his place. Littlefeather took the stage and declined the award on Brando’s behalf due to the unfair “treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.”