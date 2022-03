James Cameron’s King of the World

I’m flying, James! In 1998, Cameron won Best Director for his historical romance Titanic. “There is no way that I can express to you what I’m feeling right now, my heart is full to bursting, except to say, ‘I’m the king of the world!'” Cameron declared, mimicking Jack Dawson’s (Leonardo DiCaprio‘s) famous line from the film and flinging his arms open wide.