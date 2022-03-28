Bjork’s Swan Dress

In one of the most iconic fashion moves of the 21st century, Icelandic artist Bjork wore a dress crafted to look like a giant swan at the 2001 Oscars. The ensemble was designed by Marjan Pejoski. “What they don’t mention is that I had brought six ostrich eggs with me, and I was dropping them carefully on the red carpet,” Bjork later told GQ. “But other people’s bodyguards kept picking them up and saying in their thick American accents, ”Scuse me, ma’am, you dropped this.'”