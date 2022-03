Halle Berry and Denzel Washington Make History

No one was more shocked than Berry in 2002 when she became the first black actress to win a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Monster’s Ball. Overcome with emotion, she could barely get the words out, saying, “This moment is so much bigger than me.” Later that night, Washington became the first black actor to win Best Actor since 1963 and the first black actor to win two Oscars ever for his role in Training Day.