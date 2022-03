Celebrities Surprise Fans in a Movie Theater

In 2018, host Kimmel decided to spice things up during the awards show and invited celebrities to leave the Dolby Theatre and surprise a crowd who was seeing A Wrinkle in Time across the street. Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Armie Hammer, Lupita Nyong’o, Ansel Elgort, Emily Blunt and more all trekked to the TCL Chinese Theater and handed out candy, hotdogs and more yummy food items while the audience couldn’t believe what was going on.