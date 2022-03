Chris Pine Cries at ‘Glory’ Performance

The hunky star shed a single tear as John Legend and Common performed their Oscar-winning song “Glory” from the drama Selma in 2015. Pine and David Oyelowo got emotional as they looked on from their seats. “It was a wonderful performance, and it was really moving,” Pine told James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show the following month. “And a lot of people gave me a lot of crap for it — a single tear.”