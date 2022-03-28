Glenn Close Steals the Show

Though fans weren’t thrilled when Questlove announced it was time to play a game toward the end of the 2021 Oscars, the bit was worth it when Glenn Close busted out her dance moves.

“Wait just a second. That’s ‘Da Butt.’ I know, ‘Da Butt,’ it was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C., go-go band E.U.,” she said after being asked a trivia question about the 1988 track. “So, wait, no, I remember this. Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie, School Daze. Sadly, my friends at the Oscars missed this one and it was not nominated so it couldn’t win.”

To everyone’s excitement, the eight-time Academy Awards nominee then showed the room she was familiar with the song’s dance moves as well.