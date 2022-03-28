La La Land is Mistakenly Announced as Best Picture Winner

It was the Best Picture announcement that will never be forgotten. In 2017, Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture, but when producer Jordan Horowitz got up to accept the award he realized something was wrong — Moonlight was the actual winner. “There’s a mistake,” Horowitz told the audience. “Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture.” Warren Beatty, who presented the award with Dunaway, later explained that mishap. “I opened the envelope and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye, and at you,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel as the Moonlight execs made their way up to the stage. “I wasn’t trying to be funny.”