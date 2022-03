Lady Gaga Performs ‘Sound of Music’ Medley

In 2015, the singer captivated the audience when she sang “The Hills Are Alive,” “Edelweiss” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the movie’s 1965 release. Afterward, Julie Andrews, who played Maria in the musical classic, joined Gaga on stage to present the Oscar for Best Original Score. “It really warmed my heart, it really did,” she said.