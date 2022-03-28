Lady Gaga Performs “Til It Happens to You”

Gaga brought viewers to tears when she performed “Til It Happens to You” surrounded by sexual assault survivors at the 2016 Academy Awards. The song, which was nominated at that year’s show for Best Original Song, was written for The Hunting Ground, a 2015 documentary about campus rape in the United States. Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden introduced the performance and later tweeted, “Proud to stand by my friend @LadyGaga tonight. Pure courage that inspires, challenges us all. #ItsOnUs. All of us.”