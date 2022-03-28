Top 5

Will Smith’s Slap, Best Picture Mix-Up, J. Law’s Fall and More of the Most Unforgettable Oscars Moments of All Time

Leonardo DiCaprio Oscars' Most Unforgettable Moments
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the Best Actor award for 'The Revenant' onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Wins

He’s the king of the world! The star — who was nominated six times before he won — finally took home an Oscar in 2016. His peers gave him a standing ovation as he accepted the award for Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Revenant. He thanked the cast and crew and spoke about climate change during his speech. “Climate change is real. It is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species. We need to work together to stop procrastinating,” he said. “Let us not take this planet for granted. I do not take tonight for granted.”

