Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Wins

He’s the king of the world! The star — who was nominated six times before he won — finally took home an Oscar in 2016. His peers gave him a standing ovation as he accepted the award for Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Revenant. He thanked the cast and crew and spoke about climate change during his speech. “Climate change is real. It is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species. We need to work together to stop procrastinating,” he said. “Let us not take this planet for granted. I do not take tonight for granted.”