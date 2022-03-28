Top 5

Will Smith’s Slap, Best Picture Mix-Up, J. Law’s Fall and More of the Most Unforgettable Oscars Moments of All Time

Patricia Arquette Oscars' Most Unforgettable Moments
Winner for Best Supporting Actress Patricia Arquette accepts her award on stage at the 87th Oscars February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Patricia Arquette Advocates for Women’s Rights

The actress called for equal rights while accepting the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Boyhood in 2015. “To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights — it’s our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America,” she said. The crowd burst into applause while Streep memorably pointed to Arquette and yelled, “Yes!”

