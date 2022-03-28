Patricia Arquette Advocates for Women’s Rights

The actress called for equal rights while accepting the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Boyhood in 2015. “To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights — it’s our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America,” she said. The crowd burst into applause while Streep memorably pointed to Arquette and yelled, “Yes!”