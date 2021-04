Leonardo DiCaprio

The Wolf of Wall Street star brought his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, as his date to the 2014 Academy Awards. “She supported this little kid who said, ‘I want to be an actor,’ at 12 years old, which is ridiculous, and she drove me to all these auditions,” DiCaprio told Access Hollywood in January 2014. “She’s the only reason I’m able to do what I do.”