Jennifer Lawrence

The Silver Linings Playbook star, who won the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, celebrated her victory with parents Karen Lawrence and Gary Lawrence. “I felt like Steve Martin in Father of the Bride watching my house just be torn apart,” a Dior Haute Couture-clad Jennifer said of her pre-show prep. “My whole family was getting ready. . . It was kind of fun, but it was mostly chaotic.”