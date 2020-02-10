Oscars Oscars: Stars Who Brought Family Members By Us Weekly Staff February 9, 2020 Shutterstock 34 1 / 34 Keanu Reeves The Matrix star’s mom, Patricia Taylor, wore a white suit to the 2020 Oscars. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News