Ryan Phillippe

Cruel Intentions costars Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon welcomed daughter Ava and son Deacon before ending their marriage in 2007. The exes have tried to coparent in a “healthy” way, as Phillippe explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you’re not putting yourself first. You want the kids’ experience to be its own,” he said.