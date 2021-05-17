Pics

‘Outer Banks’ Cast Prove They’re Squad Goals at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet

By
Outer Banks Cast Prove Theyre Squad Goals MTV Movie TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
4
2 / 4
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

No Straight Faces

The group struggled not to laugh while posing for one group pic.

Back to top