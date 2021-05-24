Are There New Characters?

Deadline reported in April 2021 that Roots actress Carlacia Grant was tapped to join the OG cast as Cleo, a “confident and fearless” local “whose world collides with the Pogues.” Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell will portray Limbrey, “a long-time Charleston native” who masks her “toxicity and menace” beneath her southern charm.

“Gorgeous, talented cast. Incredible crew. Filming in paradise,” Mitchell wrote in an Instagram Story shortly she was announced as a season 2 star. “And a character I can’t wait for you to meet.”