Teaser Revelations

In the first official trailer for season 2, Netflix revealed that JJ, Pope and Kiara believe that John B and Sarah are dead. The trio toast to their allegedly dead pals and carve their names into a tree to honor their memories. Meanwhile, on a beach in the Bahamas, John B and Sarah are alive and ready to resume their mission to find the gold from season 1. “Back in the G-Game, baby,” John B tells his love before glimpses of action, drama and trouble flash across the screen, hinting at a very intense second season.