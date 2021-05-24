What’s the Story?

“We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season 1 — more mystery, more romance and higher stakes,” executive producers previously teased of season 2. “It’s a full throttle, action-packed adventure. … All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Cline, for her part, played coy about what to expect from the new season — but revealed one major plot point. “There is a micro time jump,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020, confirming there are more “fun” and “shocking” adventures to come.