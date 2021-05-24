When Was it Filmed?

Several cast members took to social media in April 2021 to reflect on the process of filming season 2 after production wrapped. “What a labor of love this season has been. To the best crew in this business. Thank you. … This isn’t an easy show to do, and for those that are there before we get to work, and those who stay when we leave. My heart is filled with gratitude,” Stokes wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s bittersweet, but I’m very, very proud of this season. Can’t wait for you guys to see it. Love you all. It’s a wrap. OBX2, here we we come. JB out. ✌🏼.”

Daviss bid adieu to Barbados, where the series was filmed, with his own heartfelt post, writing, “Can’t wait for you guys to see the amazing work our entire cast and crew did this season #obx #obx2.”