TV

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Photos Tease John B and Sarah on the Run, an Intense Funeral and More

By
Run John B Sarah Outer Banks Season 2 Pics Are Full OMG Moments
 JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX
6
1 / 6
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

The Kooks

Sarah’s family gathers for a funeral — perhaps hers? — after her escape to The Bahamas with John B. 

Back to top