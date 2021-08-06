Welcome to Poguelandia! Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

A New Pogue

Cleo (Carlacia Grant) went from potential villain to newest member of the Pogues after helping them escape in the season 2 finale. “She has so many assets for the Pogues that so many of us wish we could do. It’ll be interesting to see where it goes,” Stokes told Entertainment Weekly in July 2021. “We kind of really don’t know her and we’ve embraced her pretty quickly in this group of the five of us, so what does this new dynamic bring? What does her background that we don’t know, how does that play into this next chapter? But I think she brings a lot of flair that throws them off, and I think it’s much needed for all the Pogues to see somebody who can put them in their position and keep them in their place.”