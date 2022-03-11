‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Everything We Know

A Plea to the Fans

“I hate that I’m having to post this again but please, do not post spoilers of us working,” Stokes wrote via his Instagram Story in March 2022. “This is an exhausting process, and we have a really exciting story to tell.”

The Maryland native explained that he wants viewers to get the “full experience when the time is right” and not before the upcoming season hits the streaming platform. “I know you’re all excited and anxious, but I promise, it will be worth the wait,” he added.