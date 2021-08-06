Welcome to Poguelandia! Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

A Worse Ward?

Esten teased that Ward could have a moral epiphany about his behavior or become even more evil. “He just crossed a real rubicon here of what he just did to Sarah,” he told Us in July 2021. “What’s exciting is it could go anywhere. He could either double, triple down and just become off the charts unhinged or I wonder — and that’s what’s so fun about Ward — there’s a part where he could also go, ‘What has happened here?’ And I don’t know what that would look like. But they’re going to need saving some time! What if Ward came along?”

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum also hinted to TVLine in August 2021 that Ward “wrote [Carla] off” as a threat. “I don’t think he thinks of her as such,” he explained. “The arrogance of [the fact] that it’s been such a hard-fought war, but he keeps sort of coming out on top. He keeps making these mistakes. At a certain point, you know, he might forget that there’s other sharks out there.”