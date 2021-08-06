Welcome to Poguelandia! Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Big Bad Rafe

Drew Starkey told Entertainment Weekly in August 2021 that he hopes his character makes a positive shift in season 3 after diving off the deep end. “A lot of his life is based off of superficial relationships and connections,” he pointed out. “The more he dives into this space of self-awareness and trying to understand his identity, I hope he actually can develop some meaningful relationships in his life.”

Burke teased that with his father injured after his fight with John B, “Rafe at least wants to take the reins and we’ll see what happens.”