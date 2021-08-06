Welcome to Poguelandia! Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Big John’s Return

Jonas told TVLine in July 2021 that John B’s not-so-dead dad and Carla will likely team up against Ward in season 3. “It’s laid in there. There are a few mentions throughout the season about Limbrey. Like, Limbrey has been aligned with Big John in the past, so it’s definitely a likely way we will go,” he said.

Josh, meanwhile, confirmed that John B and his namesake’s eventual reunion will be a major part of season 3. “John B’s relationship with his dad is a huge theme and having his dad back around and eventually they’re going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with.”