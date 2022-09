Has Netflix Released an ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer?

The streamer dropped the first footage in September 2022 at the TUDUM event. A flag says “Poguelandia” as the teens run around their piece of paradise. However, it’s clear that it won’t stay quiet in paradise for long.

“My pops always said, ‘Nothin good comes easy. Nothing worthy is given. Question is, what are you willing to do to win? How far will you go to get your treasure?'” John B. says in the teaser.