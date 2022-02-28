‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Everything We Know

On Island Time

“Welcome back (:,” Stokes captioned the two snaps in February 2022 of the cast back on set for season 3. The photos, which showed the actor shirtless, holding a surfboard in one hand and grabbing Cline’s hand tight with the other, caused a stir for fans who are still holding out hope that the actors will get back together off screen. (Us confirmed in November 2021 that the stars split after dating more than one year.)

The two photos showed the Pogues on what appears to be the same island that they were stranded on at the end of season 2. In addition to Stokes and Cline holding hands in character as John B and Sarah, the rest of the cast was all smiles in the first pictures from the new season.