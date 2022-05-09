Sarah Is Having a Moment

Cline teased what’s to come for her character, Sarah, telling E! News in May 2022, “I think there will be a lot of resolve for Sarah.” The actress added: “A lot of resolve and emotions towards her family. We haven’t seen her stand on her own two feet with her family for the last seasons, so we’re finally seeing that.”

The South Carolina native noted that Sarah isn’t the only character switching things up this season. “We’re exploring a lot of different dynamics and story lines that we haven’t had a chance to yet,” she said. “I’m just really excited about everything that we’ve shot and everything that I’ve read so far.”

As for what viewers can expect from Sarah and John B.’s arc, Cline hinted that it’s definitely worth tuning in. “My lips are sealed. I will say nothing. I think anticipation is one of the best things about being in the off-season,” she told the outlet of the onscreen romance. “I get so excited myself to even get a new script. I can’t wait for everyone to experience that.”