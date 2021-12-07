They’re Coming Back!

“This just in from Poguelandia … Outer Banks will be back for a third season!” Netflix announced in December 2021. The cast of the hit series shared the news in a fun social media video with Stokes kicking things off with a drumroll. “Season 3 baby! Let’s go,” he said in the clip. “We’re coming back.”

Pankow celebrated the renewal by saying, “Can’t kill a pogue” on repeat, as Bailey added, “Back like we never left.” Pankow and Daviss then jumped into a pool to show how excited they are to be filming more episodes of the teen drama. The streaming service noted that the series regulars, Stokes, Cline, Bailey, Daviss, Pankow, Starkey, Esten and Austin North will all be back for season 3. Grant will also be upped to a series regular after joining the show for season 2.