Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall)

“I’m constantly surprised by [Claire],” Balfe recalled to Elle magazine in May 2020. “I loved that Claire is menopausal toward the end of this season [5] — I advocated early on for much more of this. It’s a fascinating moment in a woman’s life to explore. I hope we can carry that into the next season because it has a huge impact on how you feel as a woman, about yourself and your family and your confidence.”