César Domboy (Fergus)

Domboy gushed over filming the fifth season via Instagram in May 2020, writing, “Full House 1772 ❤️ Happy days at the ridge… I miss these goons, hope we’ll be able to all gather again soon !! That’s what the ridge was about on screen and on set, [gathering], and we enjoyed that everyday. This is what made this season special too I feel.”