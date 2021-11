Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh Fraser)

“I was extremely grateful as an actor [to continue playing this role], and I was aware that I was very grateful for the fans’ reaction to that character as well,” the England native told Den of Geek in September 2020. “I was talking to a couple of producers and they said, ‘Well, we want to keep you alive because we want some sense of continuity rather than kill everyone off from the first couple of seasons and just have Claire and Jamie left.’”