Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie)

The Clanlands author recalled his experience filming the Starz series during an Express interview in May 2021.

“I had such a wonderful time doing Outlander for the two and a half years that I was filming it and for the brief time that I came back to do it again in season five,” McTavish noted at the time. “I absolutely loved it and the people. I mean … you know, apart from Sam, who’s a dear friend, you know, I’ve made friends there that I’ll have for the rest of my life.”