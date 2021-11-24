Top 5

Stories

TV

‘Outlander’ Cast: What Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe and More Look Like in Real Life

By
From Scotland With Love What Outlander Cast Looks Like Real Life Graham McTavish
 Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock
10
9 / 10
podcast
ThanksgivingSale_111221_600x338

Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie)

The Clanlands author recalled his experience filming the Starz series during an Express interview in May 2021.

 “I had such a wonderful time doing Outlander for the two and a half years that I was filming it and for the brief time that I came back to do it again in season five,” McTavish noted at the time. “I absolutely loved it and the people. I mean … you know, apart from Sam, who’s a dear friend, you know, I’ve made friends there that I’ll have for the rest of my life.”

Back to top