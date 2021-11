Lauren Lyle (Marsali)

“Marsali is so well put together, and always looks perfect,” the Scotland native told Radio Times in August 2021. “And everyone in period dramas, like, you have to look — you’re so meticulously planned, like every hair, it’s matched and set. I remember going back to [the make-up artist] in season six and being like, ‘I got to look like s—t’.”