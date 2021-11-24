Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield)

“Roger taking a life is against absolutely everything he is or certainly everything he used to be — everything he values,” Rankin reflects on his big turning point during episode 12 of season 5 during an interview with Elle in May 2020. “Whether or not that’s changed and he’s not that person anymore, I suppose maybe we’ll explore that later on. But he doesn’t do it lightly, and it’s sort of by necessity, and he’s got forced into this position … And it’s all because of what happened with Claire. [They’ve] got to get her back. He’s thinking of nothing else other than, when he says, ‘There’s a time for blood and it’s now…’ He means that. He doesn’t wish it, but he means it … He wouldn’t have been able to do that a season or so ago, so I think it says a lot about how far he’s come with the family and what he’s willing to do to protect that family.”