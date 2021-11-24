Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)

The Men in Kilts alum opened up about bringing a beloved literary hero to life during an appearance on the “Just the Facts With Alex Zane” podcast in June 2021.

“I think playing an iconic character, and I think Jamie Fraser’s definitely one, people are … obsessed with these characters,” Heughan said at the time. “They’re so invested in them and they want them to be real and they want to get as close to them as possible. So I think sometimes it is hard for people to separate the actor from the character.”